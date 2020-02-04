Obituary: Nancy Fletcher

Nancy Fletcher, 72, of Fairfield Bay passed away on January 31, 2020. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 11, 1947 to the late John Gould Fletcher and Ruth Ida Fletcher.

She was a truck driver for over 30 years; she loved fishing, watching TV and cook outs but most importantly spending time with her family. She was a member of the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas.

Nancy is survived by her children Kelley Griggs, Van Alexander, Jr. (Janis), Gregory Alexander, Dominic “Nic” Alexander (Sheila); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother John Gene Fletcher (Lois); two nieces and one nephew Cyndy Yates, Rhonda Couch (Randy) and Rob Fletcher (Lisa).

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas. 501-982-3400