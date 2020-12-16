Obituary: Laszlo Frank Roznauer

Laszlo Frank Roznauer completed his circle of life on December 15, 2020 at State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville, Ohio. He was born in 1940 to his now deceased parents, Roza and Laszlo Nagy. As a Catholic youth in Hungary, he was inspired to pursue weightlifting by the Brothers who taught at the Jesuit boarding school he attended. Because of their support and encouragement, Laszlo was able to represent Hungary in The World Olympic competitions, setting many World Records and winning both the coveted silver and gold medals during his competitive years. After completing his further education as a Computer Hardware Architect in Paris and New York City, he worked all over the world until he retired. He was a Physical Therapist and had attended Medical School as well.

Laszlo leaves behind his beloved wife Jane, his daughter Mercedesz ( Budapest, Hungary), and two sons Matthew and Alex and their families of Annandale, Minnesota, and Jane’s sons and their families, Tony (Colorado), Rex ( Illinois) and Eric (New York).

Laszlo will always be remembered by his many friends who loved him for his unique and extraordinary character. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather due to the COVID19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. www.zecharbailey.com.