Obituary: Joyce Marie Morris

Joyce Marie Morris, 88, of Fairfield Bay, AR, formerly of Geneva, IL and Viola, WI, passed away peacefully on the 3rd of July 2019. She was born on September 4, 1930 to William Ben Sorenson and Helena (Kovar) Sorenson in Owatonna, MN. She married James B. Morris on June 23, 1956 and resided in Owatonna. Joyce

They relocated to Geneva, IL with their 4 small children in 1967. Joyce worked for many years at the Golden Thimble Fabric shop in Geneva. She enjoyed gardening and antiques. Her passions included sewing, quilting and needlework. She has shared many of her pieces of beautiful fabric artwork with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her only younger sibling, Janice Thiemann of California.

Joyce was loved by many and will be missed by her husband of 63 years, Jim Morris from Arkansas, her four children; Jeff (Karla) Morris, John (Michele) Morris, Julie (Joseph) Schelstreet, all from Illinois and Jana (Michael) Mitzel from Michigan. She adored all her grandchildren; Jessica, Kyle (Juanita), Sarah (Jeff), Marcus, Katelyn, James, Thomas James, Annie and Jennifer. She felt blessed to also have 5 great grandchildren; Oriana, Gavin, Cameron, Cayden and River. She will also be missed by her nieces: Kathy, Karen and Kelly from California.

A visitation is being held on July 13th at the Yurs Funeral Home located at 1771 W. State Street in Geneva, IL beginning at 1 p.m. A brief memorial service will begin at 2:30. Joyce has been a long-time supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude’s.