Obituary: Josephine “Jo” Yvonne Wasson

Josephine “Jo” Yvonne Wasson, 73, of Shirley was born on December 16, 1946 in Polkville, Mississippi to the late William Earl and Hazel (Lee) Everett and passed from this life on June 3, 2020 at her home. Jo was a lifelong member of the Baptist faith and retired from a leadership role from the Mississippi Baptist State Convention. She sang in the choir at Ridgeland Baptist Church for almost three decades. Upon relocation to Arkansas, Jo joined Fairfield Bay Baptist Church and was a blessing to the choir there.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers; Charles Everett and Tony Everett.

Left to her memory are one daughter, Monica McCollum of Pearl, Mississippi, three grandchildren, twins, Kellie and Kaitlyn McCollum and Wesley McCollum, one sister, Nannette Haynes (Robert) of Shirley, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services were held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Woodland Memorial Park in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas with Pastor Gary Powell officiating.

