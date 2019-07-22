Obituary: Garry E. Worrell

WE REMEMBER GARRY E. WORRELL

Garry E. Worrell , age 74, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born on December 18, 1944 in Klamath Falls, OR; he went to school in the Elkins School District of Tehama County, CA and graduated from high school in Corning, CA. He entered the Air Force in October of 1963 where he was a master mechanic for airplanes as well as engines. He was involved in a tow-trucking and fork-lift business from 1989 to 2005 in Sacramento.

He married his wife, Angela, in February of 1989 in Sacramento, California. They moved to Fairfield Bay in May of 2005 where he managed the Bayview Club. They were fond of taking off and traveling to parts unknown when the spirit moved them. Garry was also extremely at peace when surrounded by his pet dogs.

Both Angela and Garry are members of Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian, where Garry was involved in the Kirk Men’s Club.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Shayna Soliven (husband Mike) of Sacramento; four great grandchildren (Max, Ethan, Scarlet and Cameron); and his loving wife, Angela.

Services for Garry are scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 2:00 PM at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian.