Obituary: Deacon Frank Joseph Zanoff

Deacon Frank Joseph Zanoff, passed through death into eternal life on May 4, 2020. Deacon Frank was the ninth child born to immigrant (Russia) John Zanoff and Cecilia Chicoski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Leo (Ann), Anthony (Georgia), John, Jr. (Anna), sisters; Helen Valentine (Herbert), Rose Parkhill (Raymond), Ann Marsh (Venwal), Marie Zakrzewski (Sylvester) and Hattie (infant).

He leaves his loving wife of 57 Years, Elizabeth Gail Donaldson Zanoff, sons; Gregory Frank (Mary Ann) of Magnolia, Texas, Donald Joseph (Mick) of Livingston, Montana, CWO 5 Charles Andrew (Heather) of Parker, Colorado, Ramon Frederick (Leslie) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, daughter, Dana Elizabeth Nolen (Robert) of Denver, North Carolina and ten beautiful grandchildren.

Not long before he died, he said the three happiest, most spirit filled events in his life were when he and Gail were married, the birth of their children and his ordination into the Permanent Diaconate on Pentecost Sunday 22 years ago.

Deacon Frank was born at home on West 16thStreet in North Little Rock, attended St. Mary’s Parochial School, North Little Rock Public Schools and the University of Arkansas graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

His career with SWBT and AT&T involved many departments and many cities including Little Rock, St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, Denver and San Francisco, with his family’s support through 9 long distance relocations. He retired as a District Manager of AT&T Communications in the Bay area of California and relocated to Fairfield Bay in 1990 where he and family enjoyed many of the amenities available. After his ordination to the diaconate, he served as deacon for the parishes of St. Francis of Assisi in Fairfield Bay and St. Jude in Clinton for 21 years.

Donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (501-884-3349) or CARTI Foundation (501-296-3202).

A digital rosary will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 on Facebook Live. Log on to Fr. Luke Mass Survival Guide for Catholics to participate.

