Obituary: Dale Moomaw

Dale W. Moomaw, 80 of Fairfield Bay, passed away October 6, 2019 at Ozark Health Nursing and Rehab in Clinton, Arkansas. He was the son of Melvin Loren and Helen Grace (Zachary) Moomaw. Dale was born on August 13, 1939 in Prairie City, Iowa. He graduated from Prairie City High School in 1957 and entered the U.S. Navy immediately upon graduation. He was employed by the Maytag company for 33 years before retiring in 1999. On August 12, 2000 he was united in marriage to Barbara Vanderzyl Miller in Lincoln, Nebraska and in 2003 they moved to Fairfield Bay, AR. Dale was a member of the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church and served 9 years as a volunteer on the Fairfield Bay ambulance crew as a driver and second- medical; he also represented his church on the board of Wear and Share, a local non-profit organization. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Barbara; sons, Todd (Kelly) Moomaw of Huxley, Iowa and Chad Moomaw of Omaha, Nebraska and one daughter, Lisa (Michael) Hammel of Saguache, Colorado, step- daughter, Cathy (Randy) Harris of Lincoln, Nebraska and step-son, Christopher Miller of Phoenix, Arizona; also surviving are grandchildren, Hanna Moomaw, Sean Moomaw, Ripper Fitz and Paige Hammel; step-grandchildren, Rachel Harris, Sarah Santoya (Jonathan), Noah Harris, and Ella Miller; sisters, Joyce Walker and Marilyn Osborn, both of Prairie City, Iowa.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Loren Moomaw.

A memorial service for Dale will be held on October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church.

Any memorials may be made to the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service.