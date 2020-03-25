Obituary: Bytha Jean Dulin

Bytha Jean Dulin, age 83, of Searcy, Arkansas, passed away March 20, 2020 in Searcy, Arkansas. Born on August 5, 1936 in Dewitt, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late James Connor and Arvella DeLancey LaCotts.

Bytha was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Darrell LaCotts and Joe Carroll Lacotts and her sister Virginia Raggsdale.

She is survived by her husband George Edward Dulin, her son Greg Dulin and his wifeCathy, her daughter Gina Ramsey and her husband Brent, her brother Don LaCotts, her grandchildren Holly Trumbo and her husband Cass, Cassidy Cooper and her husband Blake, Carley Madden and her husband Dillon, Drake Dulin and his wife Morgan and Cory Dulin, and her great-grandchildren Jude Trunbo and Milo Trumbo. Mrs. Dulin is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.

A private family graveside service will be held at Woodland Memorial Park with a memorial service for for friends to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc