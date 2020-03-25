Obituary: Bonnie Kellenberg

Bonnie Kellenberg, 1928-2020

Bonnie Kellenberg, age 91, recently of Lake City, Florida, passed quietly on Saturday, March 21st, 2020. She was born in the farming community of Palmyra, Missouri on July 30, 1928, the daughter and second of three siblings, of Virginia and Raymond Todd, and attended high school there including starring on their championship basketball team. Bonnie attended Iowa State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics. She was teaching in Greenfield, Iowa where she met her future husband Richard Kellenberg. After being married they moved to Kansas City where Bonnie taught, first at Van Horn High School and subsequently Park Hill Junior High School. While living and teaching in north Kansas City they had three children, Steven, Sheila and Paula.

Her remarkable career in the restaurant world began as a modest catering business operated out of her home, but grew into a regionally renown restaurant, the Dinner Horn Country Inn, with a staff of over 125. A popular venue for weddings and special events, the restaurant found itself, within five years of opening, on Bon Appetite magazines Top 12 Holiday Restaurants in the nation.

The Dinner Horn served regional celebrities and politicians including the state governor and mayor of Kansas City on numerous occasions. After starting at six in the morning organizing the kitchen, Bonnie could be found at dinner time in a long evening gown personally greeting customers and welcoming them to the inn.

After receiving many honors for the restaurant and other contributions to the community, including serving as the President of the Kansas City Restaurant Association, she and Richard retired from the Dinner Horn and moved to the beautiful lakeside resort community of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, for a well-earned retirement. There they spent 15 wonderful years deeply engaged in community service with Bonnie and Richard helping lead organizations too numerous to name. They enjoyed a close circle of friends and were as active and busy as they had been throughout their incredibly industrious lives.

After Richard passed in 2011, Bonnie moved, under the caregiving assistance of her daughter Paula, to Lake City, Florida where she had been struggling with Alzheimer’s Disease for the last several years.

Bonnie is survived by her three children, Steven, Sheila and Paula and four grandchildren, Logan, Ginny, Katy and Savanah.

A memorial service will be scheduled in Fairfield Bay at a time appropriate given the current national health situation. In lieu of flowers, please consider mailinga modest contribution payable to the ‘Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center’ and mail to:

Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center

c/o Robert Kahl

Department of Pathology

Johns Hopkins Medicine

600 N. Wolfe Street, Carnegie 424

Baltimore, MD 21287-6417

Please indicate your contribution as a tributetoRichard and Bonnie Kellenberg

Additional information available at http://www.alzresearch.org/giving.cfm