Obituary: Bobby “Dale” Ritchie

Bobby “Dale” Ritchie (78) died June 13 at home from Pulmonary Effusion. Born in Tinsman, AR. September 8, 1940. He was the third of five children born to Guy and Claudia Ritchie.

At 16 his family moved to southern California where he worked for his Uncle at All American Nut Company. At the age of 41 he joined a food brokerage company in southern California and retired in 2007 moving to Fairfield Bay AR.

He loved golf, fishing, motor home camping, Hawaii, friends and family, his beloved cats, Sam and Lily and a freshly made Margarita with salt.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, sister Peggy, brother Charles, step grandson Christopher. He is survived by his wife Linda of 23 years, sons; Mike of Little Rock, Kyle (Susan) of Russleville, Stepson, Spencer (Barb) from Wisconsin. Brothers; Donnie (Deb) of Sheridan, C.A. (Kathy) from Texas. Grandchildren; Jessica, from Wisconsin, Taelor, an Army Sergeant, stationed in Germany, Michael, an Army Specialist stationed in Anchorage, AK. Karen Stivers (Dean) and great-grandson, Austin of Long Beach, CA., Andy of Huntington Beach, CA. He also survived by many nieces and nephews and many beloved lifelong friends from CA.

He was honest, faithful intelligent, diligent and a loving gentleman and “Funster” who enriched my life and many others.

A heartfelt thanks to all the CHI St. Vincent staff from CVICU and Stepdown who so lovingly cared for Dale.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at Faith Lutheran Church in Fairfield Bay on Snead Dr. starting at 11 a.m. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Sunset Room at the Little Red Restaurant.

Memorials can be made to the Salvation Army or to the Faith Lutherna Church.

“God Speed My Precious Love.”