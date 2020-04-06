Obituary: Avondale A. Studts

Avondale A. Studts 98 passed away peacefully on March 30 2020 at Indian Rock Village nursing Home. She was born to H.L.(Herb)and Hazel Sloppy on June 23, 1921 in Marshalltown Iowa.

After graduating from Marshalltown High School in 1939 she attended Marshalltown School of Business. She worked for Fisher Governor company where she met and married Robert M (Bob)Studts on November 7th 1942.

They had two boys John M Studts of Marshalltown, Iowa and James R (jim) Studts of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. They have four grandchildren Lisa Studts of Canyon City Colorado, Jamie and Tina Studts of Stapleton Colorado, Joey and Margot studts of Biberach Germany and Janna Studts Wirth and Derek of Madison Wisconsin. They have eight great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 71 years Bob Studts, daughter-in-law Helen Studts, her parents, sister Edna Kirse, brother-in-law Auggie Kirse and brother-in-law Richard Seim.

Please direct all memorials to Faith Lutheran Church 310 Snead Dr, Fairfield Bay Arkansas 72088. Funeral services to be announced at a later date.