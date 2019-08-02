North Central Arkansas Art Gallery Featured Artist: Noted American West Artist Don Crouch

Don was born in New Mexico in 1940. He grew up on a ranch until his family moved to El Paso, Texas. He backpacked then and now into the Western backcountry, from the Canadian Rockies to the deserts of Arizona, to draw, paints, and absorbs the natural environment of animals, ancient Indian cultures, and historic buildings. He lived in Van Buren County between 12 and 17 years of age. He has many wonderful childhood experiences fishing and hunting arrowheads on the Little Red River from Clinton to Higden. Don’s parents Bob and Nell Crouch lived near Shirley for many years. He has traveled from Alaska to Peru looking for Art subjects, which are big game animals he likes to paint and create with his bronzes. He has been in over 200-juried exhibits winning many awards. Presently his paintings are in 42 public collections including Little Rock Art Center. Don’s Bachelor of Arts is from Texas Western, El Paso, while his Masters of Fine Art is from the University of Iowa. He taught at Western Illinois University for 46 years. Don says, “I have so many students throughout the world. I enjoy teaching and enjoy the students.” His artwork is a reflection of what he feels is important to acknowledge in a visual way. Don’s work has evolved around archeology and the natural world, including landscape and mammals. He works in all mediums. Don says, “to me it is the total thought that counts regardless of style or medium.”

He is married to Nancy for 42 years and now have 7 grandchildren! Don’s brother is retired air force, Bob Crouch, who lives near Higden. You may view or purchase his bronzes at the NCA Art Gallery.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS!!! The North Central Arkansas (NCA) Art Gallery invites Painters, 3 Dimensional Artists, and photographers to submit works for the Art Exhibition in the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek, Fairfield, Bay. The artwork is open to all artist eighteen years or older. Registration Forms are available at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center or e mail Charlotte Rierson, Art Gallery Coordinator –[email protected]. Deadline for registration form received is Mon. Oct. 7 Exhibit is Oct. 15 –Apr. 2020. Mail to Charlotte Rierson, P.O. Box 1643, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088, or drop off at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Art Gallery hours are Tues. thru Fri. 9:00-4:00 unless special events or conferences then the hours will be extended. The viewing of the Art is open & free of charge to the public. All art is available for purchase.

The NCA Art Gallery invites you to come and view the new art exhibit. The gallery’s mission is tobring quality fine art to our community with good taste and family values. The artists are professionals as well as emerging new artists. The artwork is open to all artists and is chosen by a selection committee under the direction of Art Coordinator Charlotte Rierson. Art Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., though these hours may be extended for special events or conferences. All art is available for purchase. For more information about the Art Gallery, contact Wilba Thompson at 501- 884-4202, [email protected], 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay 72088 or NCA Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson-501-884-6100, email [email protected].