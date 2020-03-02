North Central Arkansas Art Gallery Featured Artist: Kathy Weeks

Kathy Weeks shown Painting for the new 2020 NCA Art Gallery Exhibit, April 21.

For Kathy Weeks, art has always been a strong venue to share thoughts and ideas. The use of different materials in her work is calculated.

“I am looking for avenues of the unexpected,” said Kathy. “An ironic twist to the everyday. Provoking a viewer into new and perhaps unexplored territory.” She started in photography taking classes at her local community college and being involved in a photography club. This led to an interest in black and white photography. She developed and printed her own work. After she started hand tinting her photos, she became interested in painting. When Kathy moved to Michigan, she started selling her work. The woman who owned the shop worked in watercolor and she became very interested in this medium. Moving to Nebraska she started taking private lessons. She has worked in watercolor for many years. Kathy said “when she moved to Fairfield Bay and bought Jacks and she didn’t have a lot of time for her hobby. After selling the business I have taken it back up. I’m having a lot of fun using all the different mediums in a combined work. The new work has been very popular in Austin. It helps the audience there is a bit younger and more eclectic. I have always felt blessed and surprised when someone takes a piece of my work into their home or office.” Come view Kathy’s beautiful art at the art gallery.

About the NCA Art Gallery:

The North Central Arkansas (NCA) Art Gallery Mission is tobring quality Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values. The artists are professionals as well as emerging new artists. The artwork is open to all Artists and chosen by a selection committee under the direction of Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson.

Art Gallery hours are Tue. – Fri., 9am-4pm (However, when we have conferences, meetings, weddings, events, entertainment, or visitors coming for information about The Bay, the art is available for viewing). The viewing of the Art is open & free of charge to the public. All art is available for purchase. The NCA Art Gallery is sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts & Education (NCAF&E) and The City of Fairfield Bay. For more information or purchase of artwork, contact NCA Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson – 501-884-6100, email [email protected] or Conference Center Director Wilba Thompson for more information- 501-884-4202, [email protected], 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay 72088.

The NCA Art Gallery is now “CALLING ALL ARTISTS!!!”

The Art Gallery invites Painters, 3 Dimensional Artists, and photographers to submit works for the April 21 Art Exhibition in the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek, Fairfield, Bay. The artwork is open to all artist eighteen years or older. Registration Forms are available at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center or e mail Charlotte Rierson, Art Coordinator [email protected] Deadline for registration form received is Mon. April 13- Mailto Charlotte Rierson, P.O. Box 1643, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088, or drop off at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.

Guidelines & Procedures for NCA Art Gallery Exhibit April 21, 2020

Important Dates:

April 13, 2020 deadlineto receive Entry forms. Charlotte Rierson, P.O Box 1643 Fairfield Bay AR., 72088 Or e mail to[email protected]

April 21, 10:00 a.m.Deliver Artwork to the NCA Art Gallery, Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek, Fairfield Bay. A selection committee will select the Art.

Photography: arrangements made with Lee Phillips, [email protected]

3 Dimensional Art, deliver 12:00 or by appointment with Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson

1. All Artwork will remain as placed by the NCA Art Gallery & no work may

Be withdrawn on or before the close of the Exhibition.

2. Frames must be ready for hanging with wire. (No saw tooth hangers)

3. Canvas finished edges on works not framed

4. Plexiglas (no glass) on glaze paintings & no cardboard for backing-prefer foam core)

5. Outside Frame Size: minimum 12 inches & maximum 40 inches any direction (except

For photography).

WORK WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED IF FRAMED INCORRECTLY

6. Artist statement-no more than 2 paragraphs.

7. Artwork exhibited in last exhibit may not be entered.

8. All artwork is for sale & 30% commission on artwork. Price your work accordingly.

9. NCA Art Gallery reserves the right to reproduce accepted works for press releases &

Website.

10. Artwork sold will not be replaced unless notified

11. Purchases will be handled by the Conference Center staff.

12. Liability: All reasonable care will be given to works submitted. The NCA Art Gallery

& The City of Fairfield Bay representatives will not be responsible for damage or loss,

Whatever the cause. Artists should carry their own insurance.

13. Dates: Art Gallery Exhibit- April 21. Mon. – Fri., 9:00 am-4:00 p.m. except for special

events then the hours will be extended.

14. May enter up to 5 pieces of artwork

15. Sending entry registration form signed complies that the artist agrees with conditions

set forth