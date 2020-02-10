Next weeks Fairfield Bay Meeting

We will temporarily meet in the OLD GOLF PRO SHOP do to scheduling conflicts in the Fireside Room. The pro shop and fireside room close at 3 and 4 and our meeting is at 5 pm.

We will meet next week in the OLD GOLF PRO SHOP at Indian Hills on Tuesday the 11th at 11am.

You can park right in front of the building.

Our 2nd meeting will be on Thursday the 13th at 5pm also at the OLD GOLF PROSHOP.

If all goes as planned, On Thursday we will be passing out lists for people to begin going door to door as weather permits. I have been advised by the former group in Randolph County you get a better response in the city between 5pm-7pm and in the country between 4pm-7pm. More info to come on this.

When we go door to door, we will need teams of 2-3 people. 1 driver and either one or 2 door to door people.

Route lists will be by city and street, and in order of street numbers to make it easy. Please be thinking ahead of time and pick your team and let me know what area you would like to canvass. This will be the most effective way of collecting signatures going forward as we will only go to registered voters addresses. Whoever accepts an area, will keep that areas route list until they have been to each street 5 times, marking off the ones that sign and also marking off the ones that don’t want to, as to not go back needlessly.

Since we now have the registered voters list, we will be able to get a lot more organized.

Thanks In advance to all the volunteers for the great job they are doing.

We will also continue to man our high volume locations.

We hope to see you at the old pro shop at Indian Hills either Tuesday or Thursday, we need all petitions to be turned in before we start doing door to door so we won’t go to someone’s house needlessly.