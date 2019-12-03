NCA Featured Artist Judy Percell

The North Central Arkansas Art Galleryinvites you to visit and purchase a piece of art for that special person for Christmas. There are thirty seven artists exhibiting their artwork with six new artists participating in the new exhibit. One is our feature artist Judy Percell.

Judy Percell is a new resident of Fairfield Bay. She went to school in West Memphis, Arkansas & attended college two years at Arkansas State University before graduating from the dental hygienist program at the University of Tennessee. She and her husband Bill have one son who is an optometrist in Memphis, a beautiful daughter in law who is the art director of Duck Unlimited magazine, and two wonderful Grandsons. Judy and her family used to camp every summer at Greers Ferry Lake and watched when it was being filled. Judy said moving here was a natural choice for her and her husband. Judy’s love of the arts started around the age of ten when her mother enrolled her in a Saturday morning children’s art class. Judy said “my mother thought she could not afford piano and piano lessons. I don’t think she realized what she had started.” Judy has not had any curriculum classes in art but has taken several years of group classes with different teachers. She now attends classes with Jim Tindall at the Fairfield Bay Community Center. She used to paint more in oils but now enjoys painting in acrylics. Her favorite subject to paint is landscapes with all of nature’s beauty. Since moving into her home in August she has been working on giving her home what she says is a much-needed facelift.

Be sure to go by and see Judy’s paintings in the Art Gallery.

The NCA Art Gallery brings quality Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values. The artwork is chosen by a selection committee and includes both professional as well as emerging artists.

The new exhibit is featuring the following artist’s artwork:

Painters:Luanne Stone, Rema Merritt Joyce Hartmann, Jim Tindale, Don Crouch, Rebecca Loftis, Sandra Marson, Mary Ann Stafford, Dianne Traylor, Suzann Waggner, Diana Shearson, Leila Berry, Brenda Berry, Yun Kim, Joyce Hubbard, Susan Peterson, Faye Rodgers, Bonnie Hookman, Jeanne Stone, Ellen Kelly. Mary Ann King, Judith Beale, Virginia Potter, Charlotte Rierson, Sue Prine, Jane Gortney, Karen Massie, Donna Buercklin, Judy Persell, Kathy Weeks.

Photography: featuring Brandi Vandygriff, Rualetta Thompson.

3 Dimensional: Karen Gehl, Susan Peterson, Anne Mitchell, Barbara Cornett¸ Linda Pledger, Don Crouch

For more information or to purchase artwork, contact NCA Art Gallery Coordinator Charlotte Rierson ([email protected]) or Conference Center Director Wilba Thompson (501-884-4202). The gallery is located at 110 Lost Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay. Admission is free and open to the public.