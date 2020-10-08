NCA October Featured Artist Holly Marr

Holly Marr is a native of Conway, Arkansas, a graduate of Hendrix College and still maintains her primary residence there today. Having grown up on Lake Beaverfork in Conway, she had often dreamed of one day owning a lake house herself. Almost twenty years ago that wish came true in the beautiful Grand Isle neighborhood of Fairfield Bay which is now her second hometown.

After a nearly three-decade career at Acxiom Corporation, it was only a few years ago that she committed herself in becoming a serious artist. Although mostly self- taught, Holly said she benefited also from taking several painting classes at the Arkansas Arts Center. Holly works primarily with acrylics and enjoys learning new painting techniques with different applications of the medium. She also likes to work with metal leaf and sometimes incorporates found objects in her paintings. Holly said, “It’s the creative process I’ve learned to appreciate… allowing my paintings to evolve, to see where they lead me.” This is evident in her artwork, she is drawn to bold colors and dramatic expression. Many of her paintings are landscape abstractions. While her intentions may begin as purely non-objective, the results often include semi-representational elements revealing her lifelong love of nature. She has begun thinking of herself as an abstract realist. Holly said “Surrounded by art for a lifetime, my biggest influence continues to be my late father, Don H. Marr, professor of Art at Hendrix College 1959-2001. I will forever be inspired by the sheer depth of beauty in his extensive body of work, particularly his big lush landscapes.“ When she is not painting, she enjoys playing piano, boating on Greers Ferry Lake, traveling (pre-pandemic of course), tinkering around with home projects and volunteer service on the boards of directors for Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Camp Aldersgate. You are invited to come and view the new Art Exhibit & just be still and experience the beauty around you. All art is available for purchase. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. NCA Art Gallery/Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Drive in Fairfield Bay, AR. A visit to the NCA Art Gallery will require masks and the Staff will practice scrupulous sanitary and social distancing measures.

The new exhibit at the NCA Art Gallery also includes the following:

Painters-Sheila Parsons, Charlotte Rierson, Dianne Traylor, Sandra Marson, Judith Beale, Jim Tindale, Mary Ann King, Jane Gortney, Donna Buercklin, Joyce Hartmann, Bonnie Hookman, Lea Berry, Brenda Berry, Mary Ann Stafford, Jeannie Stone, Virginia Potter, Luanne Stone, Kathleen Hadley, Robbie Miller, Holly Marr, Jeannie Fry, Pamela Connell, Suzann Waggoner; -Photography -Gary Powell; 3-Diminsional Artists-Susan Peterson, Karen Gehl, Anne Mitchell, Colleen Hallderson

The North Central Arkansas (NCA) Art Gallery Mission is to bring quality Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values. The artists are professionals as well as emerging new artists. The artwork is open to all Artist and chosen by a selection committee under the direction of Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson. Art Gallery hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. unless special events or conferences then the hours will be extended.

The viewing of the Art is open & free of charge to the public. For more information about the Art Gallery contact Conference Center Director, Wilba Thompson- 501- 884-4202, or NCA Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson-e mail [email protected], 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay 72088.