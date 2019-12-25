Mixed results for area teams in Pangburn Christmas Classic

By Richard Sharp

Lake Area Sports

PANGBURN-The 2019 Pangburn Christmas Classic brought about many

TIgers-86 Quest Academy-42

The host wasted no time putting up points in this contest, scoring 30 in the first quarter, 20 in the second, 23 in the third and 13 in the fourth while knocking down a combined ten three-pointers. Tanner Galyan led a trio of double-figure scorers for Pangburn with 19 points on five triples, getting 16 from Alex Langley and 13 from Luke Rolland.

Star City-72 Lady Tigers-41

The Lady Bulldogs turned an early 18-9 lead into a 42-20 halftime advantage and never looked back, also leading 63-29 after three quarters of action. Breanna Grayson led the way for Star City (10-0) with 23 points as Arianna Johnson followed with 17 and Maddie Anders added 12. Kailey Barnett paced Pangburn (12-5) with nine.

Lady Eagles-57 Tuckerman-43

West Side (15-4) used a final 27-16 second half run to pull away from the Lady Bulldogs after leading by only three at the halftime intermission as Ashtyn Knapp (23) and Alex Southerland (22) teamed up for 45 of the team’s 57 points, tacking on nine from Sarah Carlton. Raigan Head had 19 for Tuckerman (8-5).

Eagles-71 LR Homeschool-42

Four Eagles soared to double figures in scoring while making easy work of the Flames, leading 22-9, 41-20 and 65-34 at the quarter breaks. Malachi Miller carried the torch with 22 points, getting help from Nate Bittle’s 12, Travis Gentry’s 11 and Linden Nolley’s 10, improving to 11-7 while dropping their opposition to 3-12.

Star City-56 Lady Eagles-49

The Lady Bulldogs remained unbeaten on the season at 11-0 with a victory over West Side (15-5), knotted up at 15-15 after the first quarter before leading by two at the break and 48-40 after three sessions. Janiya Johnson hung 20 and Breanna Grayson came through with 17 as Knapp tallied 16 for the Lady Eagles while adding in 11 from Southerland.

Bergman-68 Eagles-62

The Panthers (18-3) held on for the hard-fought victory over West Side, surviving a 14-9 fourth quarter drive from the Eagles, who fell to 10-8 despite Miller (18), Bittle (11), Gentry (13) and Knapp (11) combining for 53 total points. A.J. Vanlear drained six triples on his way to 18 points with Shelton Welsh providing three more trifectas for 15 and Elijah Royce coming across with 18.

Lady Pirates-54 Wynne-37

Concord coasted to the triumph thanks to big performances from seniors Avery Southerland (20), Ashlyn Deckard (15) and Annalise Cornett (13), improving to 13-2 on the campaign. Londyn Mcdaniel and Shaylan Lewis each put up 10 apiece for the Lady Yellowjackets (5-3).

Pirates-50 Wynne-26

The Pirates delivered one of their best defensive efforts of the season in this matchup, allowing a season-low 26 points. Braxton Cousins led all scorers with 20 points, followed by 12 for Dillion Helms for a Concord (13-2) squad that has won 13 of its last 14 games. OJ Marrs turned in 7 points for the Yellowjackets (3-4)

TIgers-75 LR Homeschool-44

Trailing 18-14 after eight minutes and leading 32-29 at the half, the Tigers erupted for 32 points in the third quarter en route in a 43-20 second half run that secured the event host a 2-0 record for the classic. Luke Rolland scorched the net for 18 while Hunter Grayum added 15, Galyan scored 11 and Alex Langley had 10.