Marina E-News

Kicking off the 2020 Season.

Things are moving along quickly at your marina & campground in preparation of the 2020 season. Both campground sites & boat reservations are selling out quickly on major holiday weekends.

All the bands are finally booked for the season with some regulars we enjoy and few new exciting bands.

We’re taking delivery of our new pontoons for H2O Sportz & Marine starting this week, we’ll be the envy of the lake with a 100% brand new fleet of rental boats.

Work continues with the Corp in getting approval on 28 new slips, we’re waiting for final approval from the Little Rock Division. The corp is also reviewing its final evaluation and approval on a high speed fiber internet line to the marina.

H2O Sportz & Marine has started work on the greenwood building & parking for boats, look for exciting changes & new business they bring to Fairfield Bay as a whole!

Boat Gras will be our first event of the year on April 25th, with the Intruders playing on stage again. Plan for our blessing of the fleet, boat parade & contest plus great food! It’s the perfect kick off to summer 2020!

Make sure you like our Facebook Fairfield Bay Marina page for constant updates!

Spring is almost here!

See you on the Lake

John Conry, FFB Marina Manager