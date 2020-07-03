Making Waves at the Marina!

Going into Memorial Day weekend, I would have told you to hang on, it’s going to be a tough financial year. We were prepared to cut expenses and stay profitable in spite of awful weather & COVID19. Making the proper decisions to protect our clients & staff both inside & out, we cut hours, days open and more. It was looking to be an interesting financial roller coaster throughout the year.

We’re happy to share some GOOD news to date…

The campgrounds have been sold out every single weekend since Memorial Day weekend. We have now surpassed our best year ever in total revenue and continue to be almost sold out every weekend for the summer.

Boat rentals have surpassed any year in history! We’ve had people rent our boats from 31 different states this year so far, plus many new visitors from all over Arkansas. Several have already purchased weekend property here in the Bay! We’ve not had one single rental boat breakdown to date!

Inside sales are nothing shy of brisk even though we’re keeping our front door closed & trying to limit inside traffic.

Overall, your FFB Marina is on the way to a record setting year in both efficiency, sales & profit. Come down and see why we are THE happening place on the lake – you won’t be disappointed!

See you on the dock!

John Conry, Marina Manager