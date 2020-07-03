Local Postmasters’ Art on Display with NCA Gallery

The Art Gallery is featuring two unique artists. They are both Post Masters in our community & have paintings in the art gallery. Pamela Connell is Postmaster of the Fairfield Bay Post Office and Rema Merritt Postmaster of Higdon. Rema Merritt has in recent years found a renewed interest in art – an interest that spans back to the early age of eight in Randolph County Arkansas. She grew up on a cattle farm in the small Northeastern Arkansas community of Ravenden Springs. Good fortune would have it that retired commercial artist and Air Force veteran Thomas Schmerler would live next door to Rema and her family. Rema’s mother befriended the neighbors, and art lessons for the eager young Rema began. The lessons proved invaluable. She and her family moved to the Greers Ferry area in 2008. Rema attended Williams Baptist College and Mid-South Community College. She has been married for fifteen years to her husband Mark, and together the couple have seven children and seven grandchildren. Rema’s recent works have been acrylic on canvas, and acrylic on wood, with a focus lately of her works have been birds, with an emphasis towards waterfowl. Rema most enjoys capturing the animals’ essence or character, stating, “I love it when I feel like I captured the animal’s personality.” This whimsical attitude is depicted in her works. Rema plans to delve into mixed-media, and oil on canvass as her next learning opportunities. She recently started sharing her love for art by doing paint parties. She calls her paint parties “Brush Break”. During these events she can meet new people and have fun creating and encouraging others to paint.

“Charmed by Art”-Pamela Connell,a long- time resident of the Fairfield Bay community, is a wife and mother of one daughter, two sons and grandmother of two. She is co-owner of Timeless 106.1 KFFB radio station, and the contract owner and manager of the Fairfield Bay Post office. Nestled in her quiet wooded studio, she enjoys working with watercolor, acrylic, and other mixed media art. Her studio is an eclectic mix of art mediums with bits and bobs of creative treasures from days gone by. One of those treasures is an artist’s charm bracelet. Pamela recalls, “I can still hear my grandmother’s words as she fastened the bracelet to my wrist, “Pamela, you are an Artist…”

Both ladies are getting their artwork together for the upcoming new exhibit at the NCA Art Gallery. The North Central Arkansas (NCA) Art Gallery invites painters, 3 dimensional artists, and photographers to submit works for the Sept. 23, Art Exhibition in the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek, Fairfield, Bay. The artwork is open to all artist eighteen years or older. Registration Forms are available at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center or e mail Charlotte Rierson, Art Coordinator at [email protected]. Deadline to receive registration is Mon. Sept.14

Registration forms may be picked up at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center or mail to:

Charlotte Rierson

P.O. Box 1643

Fairfield Bay, AR 72088.

After filling out registration form drop off at the Conference Center or e mail to Charlotte.

The North Central Arkansas (NCA) Art Gallery Mission is to bring quality Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values. The artists are professionals as well as emerging new artists. The artwork is open to all Artist and chosen by a selection committee under the direction of Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson. Art Gallery hours are Tues. thru Fri. 9:00-4:00 unless special events or conferences then the hours will be extended. The viewing of the Art is open & free of charge to the public. All art is available for purchase. The NCA Art Gallery is sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts & Education (NCAF&E) and The City of Fairfield Bay. For more information about the Art Gallery contact NCA Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson-email [email protected] or Conference Center Director, Wilba Thompson- 501- 884-4202, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay 72088.