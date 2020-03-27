Little Rock District teams to evaluate sites for use as alternate-care-facilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has assembled field assessment teams tasked with evaluating existing sites for the possible conversion into alternate-care-sites in Arkansas. The Corps' teams, at the request of FEMA and the State of Arkansas, are evaluating facilities within its military construction boundary area, which encompasses the entire state. District personnel are working closely with FEMA, state and local partners to best facilitate a quick response should the need arise to have additional alternate-care-sites constructed. "Our technical teams are prepared to assist the nation and the state of Arkansas to the very best of our capabilities during this crisis. We continue to stay in close contact with our federal, state and local partners to ensure we work through the COVID-19 Pandemic together," said Little Rock District Commander Col. Eric Noe. Overall, USACE has received six FEMA Mission Assignments totaling approximately $361 million, and USACE has 15,000 personnel engaged in the response effort and providing support. Information pertaining to specifications and implementation of the alternate care sites is available on the web at https://www.usace.army.mil/Coronavirus/Alternate-Care-Sites/. The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is requesting all contractors with experience in build-out or retrofit of existing space into alternate care space (arenas, convention centers, dorms, hotels, etc.) to send Capability Statements to: [email protected] This email address is only for capability statements for firms interested in the "build-out and retrofit of existing space into alternate care facilities." All other vendors for supplies, cleaning, disinfecting and similar services should promptly visit and register their firm at www.beta.SAM.gov, as part of the National Disaster Response Registry. The Corps of Engineers is the federal government's lead public works and engineering support agency during emergencies. The Corps is uniquely qualified to tackle this engineering challenge given their extensive work in building medical facilities for its military stakeholders. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District updates can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock. Photo cutline: Little Rock District personnel perform a site inspection at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas, March 27, 2020. Their efforts are part of a larger FEMA mission assignment for the Corps of Engineers to convert large spaces to serve as alternate care sites in response to COVID-19.