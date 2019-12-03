Library E-news

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY DECEMBER

Stop by the Library and stock up on movies and reading materials for the holidays and if you have not yet come to the Library to get your access information for our eBook please try and do so. This will give you access to an extra 50,000 books that you can browse in your jammies in the electronic catalog in addition to the 10,000 plus physical books we have in the building. Most importantly, you never have to complain about having NOTHING to read.

All fines waived during this holiday period so long as the items are returned to the library on Monday. Don’t forget about the drop box outside the library.

The Friends of the Fairfield Bay Library Holiday Tour of Homes 20191pm and 4pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019

⭐️ The Fairfield Bay Library will be the starting point for the Tour of Homes where you’ll be treated to beautiful decorations by our Volunteer Lyn Catron, as well as wine, punch and other treats. We also encourage you to stop by the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce for the Annual Festival of the Trees. You may go to the homes in any order you choose. Tickets are on sale at the FFB Library, or from any of the Friends of the Library and are 1/$20, or 2/$30.

Below you will find just a brief glimpse of what to expect at each home. (The newspaper will include more expanded descriptions.)

⭐️Bob & Sharon Berdine @ 120 Gregory Drive

We love a simple old-fashioned Christmas, with a hand-made kind of feel to decorations. Over the years, more purchased ornaments have been added to our tree, but it began 55 years ago with all handmade. I have loved the ones my mother made too, and they have become even more dear since she’s now gone. My favorite thing to find in the Christmas boxes each year, is garland made of knotted fabric and given a home-spun look with aged copper, snowmen, and little wooden birdhouses that Bob created in his shop. We welcome you and hope you enjoy your visit here and all the homes on the tour.

⭐️ Tony & Pam George @ 409 Grand Isle Drive

When Tony and Pam George relocated to Fairfield Bay from Germantown in 2015, they determined to embrace both retirement and the lake life. When you step through the front doors of the home they built on Grand Isle, you will first be greeted by the main feature – expansive views of the beautiful lake that drew them to life in the Bay. As you proceed into the open, relaxed living areas of the home, you will see that Christmas here is celebrated with a whimsical nod to memories of Christmases of years gone by. Christmases filled with childhood stories of Santa, elves and snowmen, accompanied by dreams of toys and magical Christmas mornings. We hope you enjoy your visit to the George home and know that you are wished a Very Merry Christmas by all the “characters” that live here!

⭐️Wally & Nancy Mueller @ 106 Eagle Shores Circle

Wally and I have decorated the entrance into the Enchanted Peninsula Subdivision for about five years. You may be touring during the day, but we will have the entrance way lit up for you to enjoy. Follow the signs to our home on the lake. The outside will be decorated as you come in. When you enter our home, you will find a large open area where the Christmas tree will be centered in the room. Most decoration on the tree come from collecting them after Christmas when the sales are on. You won’t find any collected ornaments for family; all were given to the children about three years ago for their Christmas trees. My Sorority will be decorating a tree on the deck; so, it will be a surprise to me as well!! Happy Holidays…Wally and I look forward to welcoming you into our home.

⭐️Angela Worrell @ 101 Fern Trail

The Worrell home is decorated with 10 Christmas trees, each depicting a different theme. They represent the many memories that 30 years of marriage bring to a couple from childhood remembrances to many trips, vacations and family events. You may recognize some of the trees from a Christmas play at the Conference Center, to displays in the Festival of Trees sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, to past articles in the Fairfield Bay paper. Look for signs throughout the home describing the trees, one of which is festooned with ornaments from 68 years ago.

Many thanks to the Friends of the Library for the pile of books ornament which is proudly displayed next to the guest book near the front entrance. It will be treasured for many years to come on the living room tree.

READERS GROUP:

There is no formal meeting in December.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Saturday, December 7th is our annual Tour of Homes fundraiser

December 1st thru December 24th is BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK MEETS THE ADVENT CALENDAR fundraiser. Wrapped books will be available. The majority are 2019 publications.

Happy Reading!

We look forward to seeing you at the Fairfield Bay Library,

Karen Tangen and Pat Bailey