Lake Area Sports Gives Back

When the Covid restrictions were released by the Arkansas Athletic Association at the beginning of the basketball season, the team at Lake Area Sports knew they wanted to give something back to the schools to help offset the loss of gate fees that the schools would endure. As of November 30th, Lake Area Sports has distributed almost $3700 to the seven area schools that are featured on their broadcast. The crew appreciates the support from each of these schools. “It’s not anything close to what the schools would make at the gate, but we are happy to be able to give something back to them,” said Lake Area Sports Representative Jonathan Peters.