Keep Arkansas Beautiful extends Great American Cleanup

LITTLE ROCK (March 17, 2020) – Cleanup coordinators and volunteers seeking to participate in the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission’s (KAB) Great American Cleanup have an extended opportunity to do their part and get involved this spring and into the summer.

“Based on recent updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) from U.S. President Donald Trump and Governor Asa Hutchinson, KAB encourages spring cleanup coordinators to assess their upcoming cleanup events for the health and safety of potential volunteers and determine if the event should be rescheduled for a later date,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB.

The Great American Cleanup in Arkansas will be extended through June 30 for cleanup coordinators needing to reschedule their cleanup event for a date outside of the designated March 1 through May 31 cleanup season.

“We want our statewide volunteers to make their best judgement and stay safe at this time,” said Camp. “As always, we appreciate all of you that work so hard to help keep Arkansas beautiful.

Any cleanup coordinator needing to reschedule their event is asked to reach out to Robyn Taylor, volunteer program manager, to update their event information to help volunteers be aware of the change. Please email all reschedule notifications and promotional items to [email protected].

About Keep Arkansas Beautiful

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB), consisting of a professional staff of three and a nine-member advisory board appointed by the governor, is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. A certified state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc., KAB inspires and educates individuals to reduce litter, recycle and keep Arkansas beautiful. KAB is funded by 1% of the eighth-cent Conservation Tax. For more information, visit KeepArkansasBeautiful.com. Stay in the know by following Keep Arkansas Beautiful on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and texting VOLUNTEER to 484848.