July Conference Center Events

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE FAIRFIELD BAY CONFERENCE CENTER?

Friday, July 12, 2019, 6 – 9 p.m.

DINNER and DANCING WITH MARIO

Mario’s shows frequently include his amazing impression of the later, great comedian, Rodney Dangerfield and a very eclectic selection of music encompassing several musical genres. His most recent years of entertainment include theatres in Branson and Las Vegas, but he travels frequently to perform at venues across the nation and abroad. Mario’s musical range is extensive, from Classical Country to Frank Sinatra. His easy style pleases audiences everywhere! Delicious Dinner. Tickets are $25.00 in advance. Five days before the event, prices will increase by an additional $10.

TUESDAY NIGHTS, LIVE MUSIC

Free Appetizers, Drawings & Weekly Specials in ENCORE on Tuesday nights.

Tuesday night schedule is as follows:

Tues., July 2, 2019; 6 – 8 p.m. – TRIVIA NIGHT

Tues., July 9, 2019; 6 – 8 p.m. – ACOUSTIC MUSIC with GREG

& JOHN & FRIENDS

Tues., July 16, 2019; 6 – 8 p.m. – WYND DOWN

Tues., July 23, 2019; 6 – 8 p.m. – TUNES with ALLEN

Tues., July 30, 2019; 6 – 8 p.m. – TBA

SAVE THE DATES

Our TOWNE Productions presents: BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward on

June 28 & June 29 -6:00 p.m.

June 30-2:00 p.m.

Friday, August 2, 2019, 7 – 9 p.m.

A NEIL DIAMOND TRIBUTE by Impressionist Keith Allynn

Tickets are $15.00 in advance. Five days before the event, prices will increase by an addtional $10.

Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

SWINGING SOCK HOP with Timbo Productions DJ

Tickets are $15.00 in advance. Five days before the event, prices will increase by an addtional $10.

Visit North Central Arkansas Art Gallery, located inside the Conference Center

Hours of Operation – Mon. – Fri., 9:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay, AR 501-884-4202

