January Organization of the Month

Shirley After Prom Program

By Sam Shull, Event Coordinator

The Shirley After Prom was started in 2007 by a group of parents looking for ways to keep the kids safe after prom. Since then our program has tripled in participation and prizes to give away.

This is a parent funded and ran program. You may see our students and parents involved in several fundraisers throughout the school year to raise money for this one night of memorable fun. We would not be able to accomplish this event without the support of our local and surrounding communities.

Our goal is to give our young people a fun, safe and alcohol-free evening to enjoy. We will be providing various chaperoned games and activities for their participation between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. at the Shirley School Gymnasium.

Along with these activities, we hope to collect enough donated door prizes and cash donations so that every SHS junior and senior who attends will receive a gift. Each junior and senior that stays till the end of the night will receive gifts that range from $150-$250. Prizes in the past have included laptops/printer bundles, Apple Watches, TVs, mini fridges, movie tickets, dorm room packets, cash, kayaks, etc. These are prizes that most of our Shirley students would not be able to afford otherwise and it helps to prepare them for their college life. Plus 2 lucky seniors will be drawn for a onetime $200 scholarship just for attending.

If you have questions or would like to make a donation, please feel free to contact Sam Shull 501-253-6900. Your donation can be mailed to: After Prom Party Committee 12708 HWY 16 East Shirley, AR 72153

The 2019-2020 SHS After Prom Party Committee and students would like to thank you in advance for your thoughtfulness and generosity.