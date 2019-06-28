Indian Hills Golf July E-news

Indian Hills – Even More Beautiful Views.

Indian Hills Golf Resort removed some overgrowth from a couple of holes this year. We removed the old, non-blooming, rose bushes from our signature hole and we removed some overgrown bushes, trees and cactuses from the rest area on the back 9. Oh, the cactus was a sight for sore eyes. Shawn Beltran, golf maintenance superintendent, and his dedicated crew, tore out the old overgrown plants, filled in the area with dirt and bed rock then the crew hauled in and set up this beautiful, huge rock.

Photo Opp! Come take your picture and share on our FB page: https://www.facebook.com/fairfieldbaygolf/

We envisioned our logo feather on the rock to make a great photo opportunity for our guests. We sought out and were so lucky to find an artist who not only lives on Indian Hills Golf Course but actually lives down the cart path from this beauty. This rock, with our logo painted on it, is a great addition to the scenery around the course. Thank you, Judy Persell, for your great artwork and to golf maintenance for doing all of the hard work to clean up the area.

Golf Tournaments are Rocking right now. Join in!

The tournaments have been well attended with plenty more for you to join in on yet this summer.

Red, White and Blue Beautification Tournament scheduled for Saturday, July 6.

Patriots Outdoor Solution tournament scheduled for Saturday, July 13.

IHGA is hosting another twilight 9-hole event in July. This is scheduled for Sunday, July 21 at 4pm with dinner after golf in the pavilion.

Friday social golf has changed their start time for the summer to 9am shotgun start.

Come hike the trail to take you to the Indian Cavethat is located on hole number nine of Indian Hills golf course.

We have lots of family fun going on right here at Indian Hills Golf Resort. Come see us or call Indian Hills Pro Shop for more information.

See you on the greens!

Rebecca Jenkins,

Golf Manager, Indian Hills Golf Resort