Indian Hills Golf Aug E-news

Summer’s in FULL SWING at Indian Hills!

Greetings golfers and hackers alike!

July was a very busy month for us at Indian Hills -busy with events and new construction. We hosted events for Central Arkansas Pro-Am (39 players), IHGA Red/White/Blue (100 players), Arkansas PGA Junior Tour (25 players), and The Shirley High School Booster Club (105 players) along with our usual well-attended weekly IHGA play day events.

We also had visits from PGA Tour and Champions Tour players, Dicky Pride and David Toms!!

New Construction.

Our new construction around the course is going great. The new green complex on hole #18 is almost complete and the green itself has been sprigged. New tees are being added on holes 13, 16, & 18. Holes 13 & 16 will be changed to par 5’s and hole #18 will be changed to a par 4 to make room for the new practice facility. We hope to have everything ready for play come Labor Day Weekend. It’s around this same time that we will be flipping the 9’s for daily play with new scorecards and new par of 72. The new practice facility is under construction as well!

Upcoming Events:

August 22 – FFB Library Benefit 4-Person Scramble – 9am

September 5 – IHGA 1-man or 2 man Scramble… your choice! 2 tournaments/1 day

Call 501-884-6018 for details!

We also had a hole in one on August 1st. Gary Wilhoit jarred one on hole #12 from 157 yards with a 5 hybird. His wallet was a little lighter on August the 2nd!

We hope each one of our members and guests are staying healthy, and we thank you for your continued support. We also want to remind you that we are still requiring all customers to wear a mask upon entry to the golf shop as mandated by the state of Arkansas.

See you on the greens!

Rory Bradley – PGA Professional

Indian Hills Golf Resort

501.884.6018

[email protected]