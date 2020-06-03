Greetings from Indian Hills Golf Resort! We hope everyone is staying safe and being smart through this pandemic. We are continuing to take the necessary precautions to keep our members and guests safe. Your health and safety remain our top priority.

We’ve had a busy start to the summer and my how things are moving! Lots of improvements and changes are beginning to take place. Course updates and pictures coming soon!

We had a great turnout for our IHGA Summer Bash Kick-Off event. 23 teams battled it out on a gorgeous Saturday for top prizes! Results are as follows:

Championship Flight

1st – Bonds/Bonds/Johnson/Woodard – 55

2nd – LaRue/Hardcastle/Henry/Abbott – 59

3rd – Burge/Burge/Mullen/Baker/Baker – 60

First Flight

1st – Campbell/Nicholson/Hartwell/Glyde – 64

2nd – Manville/Schulze/Duggan/Manville – 64

3rd – Byard/Horsman/Reyburn/Wilhoit – 64

Second Flight

1st – Erickson/Roper/Williamson/Halderson – 68

2nd – Scheupbach/Scheupbach/Pape/Scott – 70

3rd – Broach/Broach/Cooper/Bentley – 71

_________________________

Upcoming Events

6/20 – Clinton High School Booster Club 4-Person Scramble – Sponsored by Steve Landers CDJR – 9am

6/27 – FFB Animal Protection League 4-Person Scramble – 9am

6/28 – MIT Couples Scramble (9 holes with dinner to follow) – 3pm

7/4 – IHGA Red/White/Blue 4-Person Scramble – 1pm

Call 501.884.6018 or email [email protected] to sign up.

Wishing you all a safe and healthy summer!

See you on the greens!

Rory Bradley

Indian Hills Golf Resort, PGA Professional