Greetings from Indian Hills golf shop. We hope you all are staying healthy and safe during this pandemic. IHGA Play resumed on April 30. We hope to be getting close to a normal way of life as soon as possible. I just want to say thank you to all of our members and guests who have continued to support us through this downtime. I also want to thank everyone for their patience through all the suggested stipulations we have in place. We look forward to seeing you on the golf course soon.

The IHGA Met a couple of weeks ago and decided to re-sod several of the tee boxes around the golf course along with several other trouble places for playability purposes. Along with golf Association funding, many members and non members alike wanted to donate additional funds to help expand the process to cover other troubled areas. On behalf of the Indian Hills golf course and our golf Association we want to say thank you for your generous donations. FFB is truly an amazing place & it’s filled with big hearts.



Upcoming events:



5/16 – Alex Dickey Memorial 4-Person Scramble – 9am



5/30 – IHGA Summer Bash 4-Person Scramble – 9am