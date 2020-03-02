Just a short note from your golf shop at Indian Hills.

As winter comes to a close, we are extremely excited about the 2020 golf season. We are ready for a warm breeze and green grass. The pro shop is basically 95% moved across the street to the main building. It’s starting to take shape and looking great. We feel it is going to be a positive move for both the pro shop and The Little Red. We have already noticed an uptick in traffic at both operations!

HUGE golf shop blow-out sale! All men’s and ladies shirts and shorts marked down to $20 each! Shoes and gloves are 50% off of current stock! New merchandise will be arriving around March 1st, and we need to make room!

Upcoming Events: (subject to weather)

3/21 – 1-Person Scramble

Open to all! We want you!

Prizes and lunch included – $25 members and $40 non-members

501.884.6018

[email protected]

Follow our Facebook Page – Indian Hills Golf Course for current and up to date news!

See you on the Greens!

Rory Bradley,

Golf Pro, Indian Hills Golf Resort