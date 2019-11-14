Lake Area Weekly

IHGA Hold Annual Meeting and Elect Officers

The IHGA Annual Meeting was held Saturday November 9, 2019 at Little Red Restaurant in the Fireside Room. The 2020 Board nominations were presented, and elected by a unanimous vote. 

The new officers are:
 President David Byard
 Vice President Jeff Jenkins
 Secretary Judy Persell
 Treasurer Ginger Nicholson

Presentation of Year End Awards:
 Women’s Club Champion Lita Baker
 Women's 18 Hole Senior Champion Alfreda Bruen
 Women’s 9 Hole Champion Cecilia Scott
 Men’s Club Champion Bruce Forsland
 Men’s 18 Hole Senior Champion Robert McBride
 Men’s 9 Hole Scramble Champions Henry Burge, Ed Horsman, Jack Knopp & Ed Cumings

Ernie Campbell, 2019 Board President would like to thank the 2019 Board Members, IHGR staff as well as each and every IHGA member for all their hard work throughout the 2019 season. Also, a thank you to the Rose Shurts and the Little Red staff for a great lunch that followed the meeting.

Pictured (l to r) Rebecca Jenkins, IHGR Manager, Cecilia Scott, Lita Baker, Bruce Forsland, Henry Burge and Ed Cumings

