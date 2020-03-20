IDES OF MARCH FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY March 2020 newsletter

Co-Editors Karen Tangen & Pat Bailey

LIBRARY TEMPORARILY CLOSED:

Keeping the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff in mind, our Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to TEMPORARILY close our Library effective Tuesday, March 17th 2020 for at least the next week, possibly two…we will keep you posted.

BOOKS, AUDIO BOOKS & MOVIES ALREADY CHECKED OUT:

Everyone who currently has items checked out, all of them have been renewed and fines forgiven.

You do not need to call us to renew your items because one of the volunteers has already stepped up and will keep on top of renewing items until we reopen.

If you have finished with your book, audio book or movie and you are moving about the city, feel free to use the drop box situated between the Library and Pharmacy to return them.

NEED SOMETHING TO READ OR LISTEN TO?:



If, by any chance you have not kept up to the changes that have happened at the Library then you now get a chance to take advantage of our new DIGITAL CATALOG.

It is a part of your Library membership at no extra cost.

If you have not stopped by the Library and been given your USER ID and PIN NUMBER, no problem.

Simply send a message to [email protected] and we will give you, your information to access and use the Digital catalog. There is over 50,000 books, audio books and some magazines that you can check out.

All you need to be is a member in good standing for this to happen.

SECOND ANNUAL PICKLE BALL “BOOKS FOR THE BAY” TOURNAMENT:

This fun event was scheduled for April 4th 2020 and due to the current situation and the new norm of social distancing, the decision was made by the organizers to postpone and reschedule the event. Updates as we get them.

KEEPING UP WITH LIBRARY INFORMATION:

The newsletter normally goes out monthly but there were too many changes happening to wait until April.

If you did not know we also have a FACEBOOK page Fairfield Bay Library which we would ask you to like so that you will get more frequent updates and news.

GOT KIDS AT HOME FROM SCHOOL?:

The digital catalog also includes children’s book for all ages.

So, if you are getting tired of reading the same books over and over again at bedtime, explore the books available to check out.

AVAILABLE OR WAIT LISTED:

When you explore the Digital catalog the items will be marked AVAILABLE or WAIT LIST.

Please choose an AVAILABLE item to download. WAIT LIST items are held in first come, first served basis and depending on its popularity you may be waiting a while to get to read the book.

For example: on February 25th 2020 I requested the book The Other Mrs by Mary Kubica. As of writing this newsletter I am the 16th on a list for one of six copies. Each requester gets the book for TWO weeks unless they return it after reading so I will let you do the math.

LAST OF ALL…..BE SAFE AND WELL:

We will weather this current ‘happening’…..I am sure that Roget’s Thesaurus has a million descriptive words that could be used in this time of change and uncertainty but let’s go with something simple.

Take care of yourselves, your family, neighbors who need help, follow state, county, state and government recommendations and if all else fails…..

KEEP CALM AND READ MORE BOOKS