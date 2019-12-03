Holiday Fun at Fairfield Bay Parks & Recreation

It’s Holiday Time againand we are ready for the holidays. Fairfield Lanes is the perfect place for your holiday party. We have special party packages available. For more information or to schedule a party call (501) 884-5300 or 884-6008.

We have a Winter Wonderland for You!

Our Lions Club/Chamber of Commerce Building has been converted to a Winter Wonderland, complete with trees, decorations floor to ceiling and all the magic that is Christmas. We still have some booking dates available for your Christmas Party or Family Gathering. Give us a call at (501) 884-6008 for booking information.

Caroling in the Caverns: We are planning a bus trip on Dec. 7thto Blanchard Springs Caverns. The cost is $33.50 per person, which includes the $25 ticket to the program. Lunch is on your own at Jo Jo’s Catfish Wharf just north of Mountain View. The program begins at 2:30 p.m. Call us at (501) 884-6008 for more information!

Great Souvenirs & Merchandise

Looking ahead – our spring merchandisehas already started arriving and we are so excited! Things are changing.

We are adding some new and fun merchandise. We are even adding some light up bubble wands for kids and they are so much fun! The kids are going to love them. Also, our spring line-up will include new merchandise for adults as well as kids. You are going to like our new look!

Expect to see some great refillable mugs and cups you can buy, as we will no longer be able to allow you to bring in your own mugs or beverage cups due to Alcohol Beverage Control regulations. These refillable mugs can be brought to the pool area empty and re-filled with your favorite soft drinks for only fifty cents (.50) each time all summer long.

Bowling Leagues are in full swing on Tuesday and Thursday Evenings. The bowling alley closes at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday to accommodate league play. We have a bowling special which will run through the month of November for Saturday evenings. We will offer two hours of bowling for $9.99 per person on Saturday (not including shoe rental.)

Summer may be over, but the fun goes on here at Fairfield Bay!

Watch for some big changes that are coming soon and will be announced in the next few months.

May you and your family have a Joyous Christmas season and the best New Year ever!

Cassie Lopez,

FFB Recreation Manager