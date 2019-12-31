Holiday Fun at Fairfield Bay Parks & Recreation

Good things are coming your way! We are excited about the New Year and the new possibilities to serve you in 2020.

Our Woodland Mead Park Cabana is closed for the season but you can still pay fees and pick up clubs at the Recreation Office or Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center during open hours. We have added a fire pit at the Park and will have Fire Pit and Food TruckWednesdays beginning Mar.18thfor two weeks and then discontinue the activity until May when our Summer Season begins. Watch for a special “kick off” announcement. We hope to have two food trucks each Wednesday.

We will have new and exciting merchandise at the Cool Pool Souvenir Shop the summer. We will have a selection of new and exciting toys as well as some of the coolest Fairfield Bay T-Shirts around. We will also sell a re-fillable cup which can be returned for $.50 soft drink refills at the Cool Pool Café all season long.

Our most exciting news is that we will be staffing and managing the Cool Pool Caféthis year and changes are coming! We will have an entirely new menu and you are going to like it. We are planning to provide faster service, more frequent pool service and a better selection of foods in a family-friendly atmosphere. We will be offering frequent food and drink specials for your enjoyment.

By having the Café and Souvenir Shopunder the same management we will be able to provide you with better customer service.

Fairfield Lanes Bowling, Café and Arcade continues to be the best wintertime activity around and now it is going to be even better! We are in the process of installing automatic score-keepers. We plan to maintain regular hours during the installation. Come on over and enjoy our family-friendly Bowling Center.

May you and your family have the best New Year ever!

Cassie Lopez,

FFB Recreation Manager