Holiday Fun at Fairfield Bay Parks and Recreation

Craft Fair in the Bay!

November 16thfrom 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Our biggest event of the season is coming up soon! Mark your calendars now and plan

to attend the First Annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Craft Fairon November 16thfrom 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kick off your Christmas Shopping with the sights and sounds of the season. We will even have a Santa’s Workshop where kids can participate by stuffing their own animal, adding a heart, making a birth certificate and even decorating a t-shirt all for the low price of $20.00. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be present beginning around 11:00 a.m. We will have a mailbox for letters to Santa and a table for writing those letters. With your permission, many of these letters will be published in the Lake Area Weekly. The building will be beautifully decorated with the Whoville theme from the Grinch movie. Recreation and Community Club Staff have been busy crafting the decorations.

Our craft fair will feature some of the best handcrafted items around. If you want baked goods or jams and jellies, we will have that too! Be here for an exciting start to your Christmas season!

Caroling in the Caverns: We are planning a bus trip on Dec. 7thto Blanchard Springs Caverns. The cost is $33.50 per person, which includes the $25 ticket to the program. Lunch is on your own at Jo Jo’s Catfish Wharf just north of Mountain View. The program begins at 2:30 p.m. Call us at (501) 884-6008 for more information!

Bowling Leagues are in full swing on Tuesday and Thursday Evenings. The bowling alley closes at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday to accommodate league play. We have a bowling special which will run through the month of November for Saturday evenings. We will offer two hours of bowling for $9.99 per person on Saturday (not including shoe rental.)

Cassie Lopez,

FFB Recreation Manager