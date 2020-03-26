Greers Ferry Emergency Fund Inc

The Greers Ferry Ambulance Service, in response to the present COVIN-19 health situation, will continue to provide 24/7 support to our dedicated service area. There may be times when additional support will be needed from other ambulances due to the situation and severity of the service needed.

It is important that residents prescreen their condition in relation to exposure to the COVIN-19 virus. Also, if a person has cold symptoms and/or an elevated temperature we recommend they contact their physician for advice before calling for an ambulance.

Our service is a basic life support with unpaid volunteer drivers, first responders and EMTs, and we must protect them from exposure, also.

If you have any questions please contact Troy Sheets (501) 940-5375.