Golf season is definitely in full swing at Indian Hills!

June has been extremely busy with daily and tournament play. All league play numbers are up consistently on a weekly basis and climbing, especially the 9-hole Men’s League on Tuesdays and Thursdays, where we are averaging at least 30 players each day. Please keep in mind that all of our leagues are open to everyone and we encourage anyone who wants to play… join in! Just a small annual fee of $5 makes you a member of our IHGA and eligible for our leagues and prizes. Deadlines to sign up are simply 5pm the day before each league plays.

Men’s 9 Hole League – Tue/Thur 8:30 shotgun

Ladies 9/18 hole League – Wed 8:30 shotgun

Men’s 18 Hole League – Thur 8:30 shotgun

Our new construction is coming along nicely. The new green complex on hole #18 is taking shape daily. Our plan is to have it ready for sprigs by mid July, then we will turn our attention to the completion of our practice facility while the new green is growing in. Our practice facility tees will consist of new state of the art artificial turf and in turn will require much less maintenance and ensure consistent practice conditions year around. We are extremely excited to see this come to fruition this fall.

In June we held the Clinton High School Booster Club Benefit 4-Person Scramble and it was a huge success. Thanks to everyone who supported this great cause. With your help, we were able to raise around $6000 for their athletic program. Thank you to David Byard and BCH Vending for supplying all the snacks and drinks, and thanks to Mountain Ranch Golf Club for lending us several carts to make out this full field of 28 teams! Results are below. We also hosted the FFB Animal Protection League 4-Person Scramble on June 27th, results coming soon.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

HARDWICK/CASSINGER/CHEATHAM/GLAUB 51

MAPLES/KING/SOUTHERLAND/CORNELISON 52

MCKINNEY/MCKINNEY/JOHNSON/JOHNSON 52

FIRST FLIGHT

POST/BENJI/SAPP/MADISON 57

HOLLOWAY/RAFFETY/COOPER/BOECKMAN 57

BYARD/HORSMAN/REYBURN/WILHOIT 58

SECOND FLIGHT

BRADLEY/BRADLEY/MURRAY/SUTTERFIELD 61

MATHEWS/PIERCE/WILSON/WILSON 61

JENKINS/JENKINS/HARTWELL/NICHOLSON 61

UPCOMING EVENTS

SATURDAY 7/4 – IHGA RED/WHITE/BLUE 4-PERSON SCRAMBLE – 12PM

SATURDAY 7/25 – SHIRLEY HIGH SCHOOL BOOSTER CLUB 4-PERSON SCRAMBLE – 9AM

For additional information or to sign up for any of our upcoming events, please call the golf shop at 501.884.6018 or email us at [email protected]

See you on the links – Swing hard!

Rory Bradley, Golf Pro & Indian Hills Golf Resort Manager