Fruit Pruning Field Day and Demonstration to Be Held

The Van Buren County Extension office is cooperating with Stone, Cleburne, and Searcy Counties to conduct a Fruit Pruning Field Day Tuesday February 18, 2020 at the Caston Farm in Onia, Arkansas at 2422 Fairview Rd. The program will begin at 10 am and conclude at 12 pm. We will cover proper pruning and care of small fruits and fruit trees. There will be sessions on pruning peach and apple trees, blueberries, and blackberries. For more information on this field day or care of fruit trees and small fruit, please call the Van Buren County Extension office at (501)745-7117.