Fourteen schools slated to take on Pangburn Basketball Classic

By Richard Sharp

Lake Area Sports

PANGBURN-The Pangburn School District will usher in the Christmas festivities next week by playing host to thirteen different schools in the 2019 Pangburn Basketball Classic, splitting time between Tiger Arena and the old gymnasium starting on Thursday and concluding on Saturday.

The first day of action will see the host Tigers battle Quest Academy at 4:00, followed by the Lady Tigers taking on the Lady Bulldogs of Star City and the West Side Lady Eagles dueling Tuckerman and the Eagles playing Pulaski County Home School. An Augusta-Wonderview doubleheader will take place in the old gym, with the girls taking to the floor at 5:15 before the boys link up at 6:30.

Even more area teams will suit up on Friday, as West Side’s girls will play Star City at 3:30, leading to West Side’s boys going up against Bergman before Concord and Wynne’s girls and boys will take their turns to play in the event, with the home Tigers tussling with Pulaski Co. Homeschool. Four more games are set for play in the old gym, including Bergman and Hillcrest girls, Marmaduke and Hillcrest boys, Marmaduke and Timbo girls and Quest Academy and Timbo boys.

Saturday will serve as the finale of the classic as Timbo and Augusta girls, Timbo and Pulaski Co. Homeschool, Pangburn and Wynne girls and Hillcrest and Wynne boys will occupy the arena while Hillcrest and St. Joseph girls and St. Joseph and Augusta boys will find residency in the old gym.

Following is the full schedule of the classic, stay tuned for live coverage provided by Lake Area Sports:

Thursday, December 19

Arena

Pangburn vs. Quest (B), 4:00

Pangburn vs. Star City (G), 5:15

WSGF vs. Tuckerman (G), 6:30

WSGF vs. Pulaski Co. Homeschool (B), 7:45

Old Gym

Augusta vs. Wonderview (G), 5:15

Augusta vs. Wonderview (B), 6:30

Friday, December 20

Arena

Star City vs. WSGF (G), 3:30

Bergman vs. WSGF (B), 4:40

Wynne vs. Concord (G), 5:50

Wynne vs. Concord (B), 7:00

Pangburn vs. Pulaski Co. Homeschool (B), 8:10

Old Gym

Bergman vs. Hillcrest (G), 3:30

Marmaduke vs. Hillcrest (B), 4:40

Marmaduke vs. Timbo (G), 5:50

Quest vs. Timbo (B), 7:00

Saturday, December 21

Arena

Timbo vs. Augusta (G), 10:00

Timbo vs. Pulaski Co. Homeschool (B), 11:15

Pangburn vs. Wynne (G), 12:30

Hillcrest vs. Wynne (B), 1:45

Old Gym

Hillcrest vs. Conway St. Joseph (G), 11:15

Conway St. Joseph vs. Augusta (B), 12:30