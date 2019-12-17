Four Quitman footballers selected to 2A-5 All-Conference team







By Richard SharpLake Area Sports

QUITMAN-A total of four Quitman Bulldog football players were recently selected to the 2019 2A-5 All-Conference team, including seniors Spencer Sipes and Dylan Hensley, junior Erin Mathes and sophomore William Litton.

Sipes racked up a 2019 campaign that included standout out numbers on both offense and defense, accumulating 1,290 total yards and ten touchdowns, breaking the program’s single season rushing record with 1,196 yards. Sipes also had 56 tackles for the defense, 19 of which resulted in loss of yardage.

Hensley tallied a team third-best 71 tackles, eight of which went for yards lost, also hauling in three interceptions. Hensley added 467 yards and six touchdowns to his stat line as well.

Mathes had 571 total yards with five touchdowns on 23 receptions, taking to the defensive side of things with 37 tackles and four interceptions. Mathes also led the way for the kicking game, going 19 of 22 on PATS and a perfect one-hundred percent on field goal attempts with an average of 25.4 yards on kickoffs.

Litton led the Bulldog defense with 115 tackles, good for 11.5 tackles per game. Adding to those numbers are 24 tackles for loss, three sacks and one scoop-and-score defensive touchdown.

Quitman finished 4-6 and 1-6 in 2A-5 league play, winning their first four matchups before falling in their final six.