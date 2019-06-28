FFB Recreation July E-news

Summer is Really Here and the weather and calendar confirm it.

Our pools are “looking’ good”and are ready for your enjoyment. The Bayview is particularly inviting with the crystal blue water and overlooks Greer’s Ferry Lake. Table service is available at the Cool Pool Café. Come on up, have a relaxing swim, stay for lunch or dinner and take home a T shirt or gift item from our Souvenir Shop. Our selection of Souvenir Shop items gets better every year and this year is no exception. We have the coolest selection of Fairfield Bay T- Shirts on the Lake!

Our Craft classescontinue to be popular with Tie-Dye T shirts and Bear Creations still taking the lead. Bear Creations is our own version of the Build A Bear idea. You select a favorite animal, stuff it, decorate a T-Shirt for it, give it a heart, complete a Birth Certificate and take it home to love you or your favorite child forever. Our version of Bear Creations is only $20. Call for more information on these or any of our other classes.

Our Bowling Centeris the perfect place to cool off, relax and enjoy a good game of bowling. We also have a Café at the Center which serves up some of the best chicken strips on the lake. We have full menu service and good prices. Tuesday is half-price wings with a game of bowling. Come on over and enjoy the fun! This is also the perfect place for evening or rainy day fun. Arcade games available.

July 4this this week…and this will be a fun and exciting time for Summer Fun here on the Lake. Our 4thbegins with our Annual July 4th Parade at 9:00am. In Our “Cruzin the Bay” Car Show, All makes and models of cars 1982 and older may participate at only $20 per car. Our office has purchased some of the best trophies around as prizes and one of them could be yours if your car is chosen as a winner by our judges. Our Car Show actually begins at 11:00am but participants are encouraged to register for and participate in our Parade at 9:00. Call Fairfield Bay Recreation at (501)884-6008 for more information or to register for the parade and/or Car Show.

The Parade finishes up at Woodland Mead Park where floats will be judged. (Cars will be on display at Woodland Mead Park until 1:00pm for your enjoyment.)

Fairfield Bay Fireworks will be the night of July 5ththis year from the Fairfield Bay Marina.

Through the week we offer classes and activities to our locals and guests.

Call Recreation to sign up- 501-884-6008.

Monday- Canvas Painting $10

Tuesday- Bear Creations $20

Tuesday- Oil Lamps $10

Wednesday- Tie Dye T-shirts $10

Wednesday- Wine Bottle Craft $10

Thursday- P.J.’s and Pancakes $5

Thursday- Bath Bombs $10

Friday- Fairy Gardens $10

Friday- Coasters $10

Make this a special weekend for your family. Spend it here with us in Beautiful Fairfield Bay—your best in Family Fun.

Come Play in our backyard,

Cassie Lopez

FFB Recreation Manager