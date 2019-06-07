FFB Recreation E-news

Summer Season is Here and Recreation is HOT!!

Our Recreation department has so much to offer this season. We kicked off our season with the Fun N Sun Summer bash. If you missed out, we have more coming. All of our pools are open 7 days a week from 9am-9pm.

Monday Nights at Woodland Mead Park- BBQ in the Park.Come enjoy BBQ, chips, and a drink for 6.00 plus tax. FREE Mini Golf for kids and 3.00 Mini Golf for adults. Also available, season passes to play mini golf and punch cards. Bring your whole family and enjoy!

At the Cool Pool, we have started Dive In movies on Tuesday nights.The movie begins around dark. The movies are PG movies so everyone can enjoy. On June 11th, COCO will be playing &June 18th, Alvin and the Chipmunks. 3 day & 7 day passes available to purchase at the Cool Pool as well as season passes.

Our Recreation department is gearing up for the 4thof July Parade and Cruzin the Bay Car Show.These will both be held on Thursday, July 4th. The parade will begin at 9am followed by the Car Show at 11am. If you would like to sign up for the parade and car show, call the recreation office at 501-884-6008.

Fairfield Bay Lanes is open for locals and guests. We are closed Sunday and Mondays. Open Tuesday-Thursday 3-9pm. Friday and Saturday 3-10pm. On Tuesdays nights we offer half price wings with a purchase of game. Friday and Saturday nights we have glow bowl. Enjoy a family night out at our Retro Bowling Alley.

Through the week we offer classes and activities to our locals and guests.

Call Recreation to sign up- 501-884-6008.

Monday- Canvas Painting $10

Tuesday- Bear Creations $20

Tuesday- Oil Lamps $10

Wednesday- Tie Dye T-shirts $10

Wednesday- Wine Bottle Craft $10

Thursday- P.J.’s and Pancakes $5

Thursday- Bath Bombs $10

Friday- Fairy Gardens $10

Friday- Coasters $10