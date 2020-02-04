FFB Recreation E-news

Good News Everyone! We are bringing back the Mini-Golf Season Pass and at a great price that you are going to love! Our 2020 season pass which is good for up to 6 people and is priced at $165. If you have a member discount, then you are paying $148.50 for an entire season for six people. That’s less than $25 per person! When you think of how many times you can play, that really gets the price down per game. If you played twice a week over the entire season, you would play over 70 times and that would bring your cost per game down to only THIRTY SIX CENTS per game vs the full price of $8.00 per game. We doubt that you could find a deal like this ANYWHERE else. It’s only here in beautiful Fairfield Bay. If there is a down side to this, it is that this is the ONLY type and price of season pass that we will offer. Get yours early because it’s your best deal. Enjoy the full benefits of the season pass and it’s on sale now. Call Recreation at (501)884-6008 for more information.

Our most exciting new event will be Wednesday Night Food Trucks & Fire Pit Event. We plan to offer food from some of the coolest food trucks around. Then we will light up the fire pit where you can make yourself some of the best s’mores around. This promises to be a fun event for the family and we are excited and proud to be able to make it happen for your enjoyment. If you have a food truck, are licensed by the Arkansas Health Department and are interested in being one of our food truck vendors, please give us call at (501) 884-6008. We are planning to have this event two Wednesdays in March—the 18thand the 25th. Then we will begin the regularly scheduled weekly event on May 6thand run it for the season. Hope to see you there!

New Souvenir Shop merchandise is arriving weekly now and it is getting so exciting. You are going to like our new assortment for spring and summer.