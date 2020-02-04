FFB Marina E-news

Your marina is gearing up for a fantastic 2020!

Construction & landscaping has started on H2O Sportz & Marine’s new location at the marina entrance. Boats, both new, used & consignment will be available soon, plus a full service warranty & repair shop. We’ll announce the Grand Opening soon!

We’re in the process of cleaning up the campgrounds after the Corp removed trees to make it safer & more convenient for our clients this summer.

All the bands are booked for 2020, we’ll be announcing the schedule of events & bands in the very near future, keep your eye on our Face Book page.

New merchandise is arriving daily for our 2020 season, we’ve changed things up a bit for your shopping pleasure so make sure you visit soon!

We’ve attended two boat shows to date with three more to go, the response is overwhelmingly positive, our name is generating a buzz throughout a multistate area!

Stay tuned for spring & summer announcements, Boati Gras is our first event on April 25th with The Intruders returning for our listening pleasure. Order your decorations now & get in on the boat parade & fun, it’s the proper way to kick off the season!