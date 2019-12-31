FFB Marina E-news

Starting January 1st our new relationship with H2O Sportz & Marine begins! Through a working relationship with H2O Sportz & Marine, your FFB Marina is now associated with a full-service new boat dealer selling, Regal, Avalon, Lowe & Bass Cat boats. H2O Sportz & Marine has leased the Greenwood Building along with the fire truck station building at the corner of Hwy 330 & Greenwood. They will now conduct all service & warranty in that building, along with new & used boat sales plus consignment. H2O Sportz is looking to expand into side by side- & 4-wheeler sales & service along with a potential motorcycle line.

Rocking in the New Year.

Bands are booked for 2020 so mark your calendars…

Boati Gras- April 25 th

Memorial Day Band -May 23 rd

Surf The Bay -June 20 th

Fourth of July -July 4 th

Blues, BBQ & Luau -August 1 st

Labor Day Band -September 5th

We’ll be announcing a NEW food service at the marina next month!

Stay tuned on our Facebook page for some exciting news in 2020!

Please be safe in your travels & create unforgettable memories during this holiday season, it’s all about family & friends.

See you on the Lake!

John Conry

Marina Manager