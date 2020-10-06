FFB Library October Newsletter

Co-editors Karen Tangen & Pat Bailey

IN THIS ISSUE:October is Membership monthUpdate your email addressTop 10 reasons to get a Library cardRaffle Tickets now availableReaders Group meeting

Scarecrow Contest$5 Book Bag sale

OCTOBER IS MEMBERSHIP MONTH:October is traditionally Membership month since this was the first month we switched to an electronic membership record way back in 2006.A large majority of memberships are due to renew in October and now that we have the digital catalog available it becomes important that you renew each year so that your access to your electronic reading matter does not stop.Nothing worse than reading a great book on your phone or tablet and you cannot get to it because your account is on hold.Please consider increasing your membership level this year as we had to cancel all but one fundraiser due to the Covid restrictions and the Library was closed for several months so no memberships were renewed or used books sold.Here are the membership levels:$500 Lifetime (2 cards)$100 Supporter (2 cards)$50 Visionary (2 cards)$25 Household (2 cards)$15 Basic (1 card)Children and Juniors ages 1 through 18 years of age are eligible for a free membership with a current adult membership.Stop by the Library, renew your membership, check out a book or two, perhaps a movie. We will be happy to check when your membership is due for renewal too.

UPDATE YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS:We are now using your email address to send you reminders about membership and digital access renewal, newsletters and overdue items notices.Please verify that we have your current email address next time you visit the library and/or renew your membership and if you did not provide an email address when you joined, please do so now. Thank you.

RAFFLE TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE:The Library is honored to be one of the recipients of the David & Terrill Byard Charity Golf Tournament on November 7th 2020 at Indian Hills Golf ResortYou can support us in many ways.☀Play in the tournament which will be a six person scramble. (No, that’s not a typo!!)☀Be a Ghost Player and enjoy the benefits of the tournament without playing.☀Purchase raffle tickets from the Library to be in the drawing for prizes which will include at least 25 TV’s. You do not need to be present to win.

Stop by the Indian Hills Golf Resort and sign up for these options.Cash and check only please.

TOP 10 REASONS TO JOIN A LIBRARY:1. You have access to more than 10,000 books, audio books and movies right here in your backyard.2. You have access to more than 50,000 books, audio books and magazines via our digital catalog access.3. For a relatively small fee you have access to all of the above.4. Your friendly Library staff are mostly volunteers and people you know.5. It’s a great place to meet people if you are new to the area.6. Need access to a computer or WiFi, we have that.7. Need to fax documents, we have that.8. Need a used book to take on a trip? We have those.9. Grandkids coming to visit? We have some great books for whatever age they are and some movies too.10. Headed out for vacation? Take over 50,000 books etc in your suitcase or carry on bag….!!!!

MONTHLY READERS GROUP MEETING:

The next meeting of the monthly Readers Group will meet at the Woodland Mead Park pavillion at 10 am, Friday, October 16th 2020.Patti Manville will lead the discussion of WILD by CHERYL STRAYED.Everyone is invited to join the group at any time. Even if you haven’t read the book, it’s great for meeting new people and discovering new books and authors you may want to read in the future.Masks and social distancing will be observed.November: book title TBADecember: Christmas coffee and book exchangeJanuary: The Waters of Eternal Youth by Donna LeonThe group meets at 10 am on the third Friday of the month.

SCARECROW COMPETITION:The Library will be participating as a business in the First Annual Scarecrow Competition organized by the Chamber of Commerce.Our Scarecrow will debut on Saturday, October 3rd by the front door to the Library!!Judging will be held from October 3rd through 17th with winners announced October 18th.Ballots and a list of participants will be available from the Chamber office.The competition is also open to individuals within the city limits of Fairfield Bay.See the Chamber Facebook page for more details.

(Ziggy, the Library Kitty secretly working on our Library Scarecrow)

$5 BOOK SALE DURING OCTOBER:During the month of October we will be offering up to 10 books for $5 from our great selection of used and withdrawn hardbacks and paperbacks.Not included are DVD’s, Audio books and Large Print books

SAVE THE DATE:Here are the ‘Save the Date” items for 2021.Hopefully, they can all take place. Dates to be announced.Pickleball Tournament13th Annual Tee It Up For Literacy Golf tournamentSummer Reading programChristmas Tour of Homes