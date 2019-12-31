FFB Library Jan E-news

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY JANUARY

The staff of the Library would like to wish you and yours a Happy Christmas and wonderful New Year. Thank you for your continued support of the Library throughout the year.

FESTIVAL OF TREES 2019:

The Library is pleased to announce that we were voted PEOPLES CHOICE during the Festival of Trees, this year. Thank you to everyone who voted for our tree and congratulations to all the other winners. It was such a fun event.

BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK MEETS THE ADVENT CALENDAR:

Our annual mini fundraiser is still ongoing.

⭐️ Twenty four 2018, 2019 hardback and soft cover books were wrapped and are available for a $10 donation.

⭐️ Got an avid reader, surprise them with a book as a gift and its a donation to the library and tax deductible.

⭐️ Need a gift exchange item. Buy one of our books, they are already wrapped. Problem solved and you donate to the library and its tax deductible.

⭐️ Ready to expand your reading range? Come get a book and perhaps you will find a new author. You make a donation to the library and its tax deductible.

EBOOKS, AUDIO BOOKS AND MAGAZINES:

Have you tried our new DIGITAL CATALOG yet?

Stop by the library and get your user name and password.

⭐️ Getting ready to drive to family for the holiday? Download an eBook for the journey.

⭐️ Already read all the library books you already have? You can download an eBook to get you through till the library reopens.

⭐️ Need a stocking stuffer? Sign up your family member for a Library card, collect their username and password and they can enjoy your gift all year. You make a donation to the library and its tax deductible.

Just three of the ways to use our digital catalog which is included in your membership at no extra charge.

NEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS:

Many of us make annual New Year Resolutions…….

How about this one? I would like to volunteer with a local organization this year. We will be having our annual volunteer training session at the end of January 2020.

Let Karen know if you are interested in attending the training session.

It’s a fun place to volunteer especially if you love reading but that is not a requirement.

Happy Reading!

We look forward to seeing you at the Fairfield Bay Library,

Karen Tangen and Pat Bailey