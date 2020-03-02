FFB Library E-News

Welcome to the March, yes, I did say March addition of the library newsletter as this year starts racing along. To all those that responded to the “Tee It Up For Literacy” Golf Tournament sponsors letters, a huge thank you.

As you start making plans to travel during the spring and fall, make sure that you have stopped into the library and collected your user name and pin number to access our new DIGITAL CATALOG of over 50,000 eBooks, audiobooks and magazines from your phone, tablet, laptop or computer. You would need a U-Haul to carry that many books on a trip..!!

SILENT FUNDRAISING:

As you know, the Library relies very heavily on monies raised through memberships, fundraising, donations and gifts.

⭐️There are two ways that you can silent fund raise while SHOPPING, yes, shopping in two places.

The first is local at CRAVEN grocery store located on Highway 16.

All you have to do is your normal grocery shopping, check out and save your receipt. That’s it…..save that receipt, don’t shred it, don’t toss it in the trash.

Simply bring it to the library and add it to the wooden box on the front desk.

You can also put the receipt in the front of your current library book read and when you return it, the volunteer will see the paper when the book is checked in and add it to the box.

So, now you ask, how does the Library benefit?

Craven grocery store donates a portion of the taxable total cost of all the receipts we turn back into them.

Several other organizations also collect your receipts to raise additional funds.

⭐️The next is through AMAZON SMILE.

Based on the number of Amazon boxes being recycled at the Recycle Center there are more than one or two folks who shop on Amazon.

A simple change in how you access Amazon and adding FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY INC as your organization of choice and you are done. Instead of signing into amazon.com, just a small change to smile.amazon.com will get you to the right place. You will be asked to choose the organization that you want your silent fundraising money to go toward and then you can shop to your hearts content. There are many, many organizations who use this method of fundraising.

Next time you access Amazon just type smile.amazon.com, log in and shop some more. If you forget and just sign into plain Amazon, you may get a pop up box that asks you if you want to switch to Amazon Smile. Click yes and you will switch to Amazon Smile and 0.05% of your purchase price will be sent to the library approximately 4 times per year.

Our last silent fundraising money received from Amazon was approximately $33.00. That’s enough to pay for a couple hardcover books for the Library!

So next time you order from Amazon use the Amazon Smile facility and check the narrative in the item description and if you see “Eligible for AmazonSmile donation, you just silent fundraised. WhoooHooooo!! Thank you!!

MARCH BOOK MADNESS:

For the month of March, we will develop our own version of March Madness.

What this means to you is that all of our USED BOOKS will be participating in our fill a bag of used books for $5 everyday instead of just on Thursdays and Fridays.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY:

We are looking for more volunteers to swell our ranks as we prepare for the summer influx of returning weekenders, snowbirds and timeshare visitors.

Love books, new to the area and want to meet more people, got some idle hours to fill or whatever reason, think about the Library as a volunteer opportunity.

All we ask is that you give us a minimum of two 3-hour shifts a month on your schedule… but we are also happy to have you with us more often.

If you are interested, stop by the Library and make yourself known to Karen.

RICH MULDER MEMORIAL “BOOKS FOR THE BAY” PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT:

Our next fundraiser will take place Saturday, April 4th at the FFB tennis complex.

We began this fundraiser last year and it was very well received. More importantly, a lot of fun was had by all. This year we will honor Richard Mulder, a very enthusiastic participant and supporter of this fundraiser who sadly passed in

December of last year. All levels, from beginner to expert are welcome to participate.

Entry forms are available at the library on the front desk. Entry fee includes lunch and snacks.

Don’t play Pickleball? Not a problem at all. A couple of people signed up last year as a nonplayer as a way to contribute. If you would like to go this route, you also get lunch, too.

THE READERS GROUP:

The next meeting of the Readers Group is Friday, March 20th at 10am in the library.

THE DAY THE WORLD CAME TO TOWN…9/11 IN GANDER, NEWFOUNDLAND by JIM DEFEDE is this month’s read and is open to all. In fact, you can attend without reading the book. Listening to the discussion may tempt you to read the book after that. Their April meeting will be Friday, April 17th at 10 am.

DID YOU KNOW?:

Did you know that four times a year the art display on our walls is changed?

Make sure that you actually look at the walls because what you saw in January has changed.

Art by the local folks who take Jim Tindall’s art class every Tuesday at the FFB Education Center are currently displaying their work and yes, some of them were more than surprised at how their paintings turned out. Several are for sale as well.





SAVE THE DATE:

Details on the following dates will be included in future newsletters and on Facebook once details are finalized.

Friday, April 17th at 10am The Readers Group

Saturday, April 25th is the “Tee It Up For Literacy” Golf Tournament.

Friday, May 15 at 10am. The Readers Group final book discussion for the 2019/2020 calendar.

