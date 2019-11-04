FFB Library E-news

YOUR NEW LIBRARY CARD BENEFITS:

Membership to Fairfield Bay Library has always been a really great deal.

Access to thousands of books, hundreds of movies, computer access to name just a few but now you get EBOOKS, AUDIOBOOKS AND MAGAZINES. If you read last month’s newsletter you already know we were working on the technical aspects of getting things up and running, so now we are pleased to announce we are ready. All adult memberships will have access to this option at no extra cost or increase in membership dues.





Stop by the Library, make sure your membership is current, renew your membership or get a new one if you let it lapse. We will give you the information to access the eBooks.





Once you have the information, go to our newly revamped website and you will see a link button that starts the process. www.fairfieldbaylibrary.com. Just a thought about what this means to you and your reading pleasure…. You can now go on vacation and TAKE OVER 50,000 BOOKS with you. You never have to say again, that “I have nothing to read”.

2019 CHRISTMAS TOUR OF HOMES AND OPEN HOUSE:

Saturday, December 7th is the day we will be doing our annual Christmas Tour of Homes. There are 4 beautiful Fairfield Bay homes, the Library and the Visitor Center/Chamber of Commerce on the tour.

Tickets will be available for sale beginning November 1st from any Friends of the Library member, the FFB Chamber of Commerce and at the Library. The tour will begin at the Library and refreshments will be available.

DID YOU SEE ME SITTING QUIETLY IN THE LOBBY:

You won’t see bells and whistles and I won’t say look at me, but I will patiently wait for you to notice me. Why am I sitting here in the lobby so quietly? I am hoping you will add some non-perishable food items to the box for the Van Buren County Literacy Council.

Yes, I am another food drive box but with a twist. The recipients of your donations actually get to shop the available food items after they attend class, that’s the twist.





The Van Buren County Literacy Council is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide free tutoring for adults in basic reading, writing and math skills, or to prepare a person to enter the GED program. Volunteer tutors work with students one-on-one at a mutually convenient time and place. The Council maintains an office and classroom in the old hospital building, and also holds tutoring sessions in Fairfield Bay.





So, all I ask is that next time you go to the grocery store add an extra item or two to your basket and deposit them in this box.

Thank you.

MEMBERSHIP GIVEAWAY:

DJ was the winner of the current membership giveaway. 37 people entered for a chance to win a one-year membership or extension to a current membership with 8 hydrants being the lowest and 206 as the highest. DJ guessed 67 and she was the closest as Lisa and Pamma have completed a total of 69. Those two ladies have been painting those hydrants for over two years with the money raised going to the Animal Protection League.





READERS GROUP:

The next meeting of the Readers Group is Friday, November 15th at 10 am. The book under discussion will be WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by DELIA OWENS. The discussion is open to all and you are welcome to join in.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Saturday, December 7th is our annual Tour of Homes fundraiser

December 1st thru December 24th is BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK MEETS THE ADVENT CALENDAR fundraiser. Wrapped books will be available. The majority are 2019 publications.

Happy Reading!

We look forward to seeing you at the Fairfield Bay Library,

Karen Tangen and Pat Bailey